Tamil Nadu reports two more coronavirus positive cases, tally up to 40

PTI Chennai | Updated on March 28, 2020 Published on March 28, 2020

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40, the government said. Both men had recently returned from abroad.

While a 42-year-old man, a resident of Kumbakonam, had arrived here from the West Indies, the other, a 49-year-old, had come to the city from the United Kingdom.

The Kumbakonam resident is being treated at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital and the other man at a private hospital in Vellore.

The National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, in its twitter handle said both had transited via West Asia.

