Tamil Nadu runs out of vaccine, administers just 2,327 jabs

Tamil Nadu has run out of Covid-19 vaccines, even as just 2,327 vaccinations were administered on Thursday.

Due to the shortage, vaccination has been very low in the last three days - on Wednesday it was 12,609 persons, and on Tuesday 14,928.

Health Minister M Subramanian on Thursday said there are no vaccines in 36 of the 37 districts in the state. In Chennai, there are just 1,300 vaccines (as of morning), he told newspersons.

The Centre had said they would send a consignment of 37 lakh vaccines. "We are expecting 6.5 lakh doses between June 10 and June 13, which will be distributed to the districts," he said.

So far, the State had received 1,01,63,000 vaccines, of which 97,62,957 had been administered.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported a further reduction in the number of Coronavirus cases to 16,813. After 32,049 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to below 2 lakhs at 1,88,664.

There were 355 deaths and 1,81,920 samples were tested.

Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 2,336, followed by Erode with 1,390, Chennai reported 1,223, and all the other districts saw below 1,000 cases each.