Tamil Nadu runs out of vaccine, administers just 2,327 jabs

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Tamil Nadu has run out of Covid-19 vaccines, even as just 2,327 vaccinations were administered on Thursday.
Due to the shortage, vaccination has been very low in the last three days - on Wednesday it was 12,609 persons, and on Tuesday 14,928.
Health Minister M Subramanian on Thursday said there are no vaccines in 36 of the 37 districts in the state. In Chennai, there are just 1,300 vaccines (as of morning), he told newspersons.
The Centre had said they would send a consignment of 37 lakh vaccines. "We are expecting 6.5 lakh doses between June 10 and June 13, which will be distributed to the districts," he said.
So far, the State had received 1,01,63,000 vaccines, of which 97,62,957 had been administered.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported a further reduction in the number of Coronavirus cases to 16,813. After 32,049 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to below 2 lakhs at 1,88,664.
There were 355 deaths and 1,81,920 samples were tested.
Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 2,336, followed by Erode with 1,390, Chennai reported 1,223, and all the other districts saw below 1,000 cases each.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...