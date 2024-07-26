Tamil Nadu has set a new record in the solar power sector, generating 5,512 MW on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 5,398 MW achieved on March 5, 2024.

The absorption of power into the grid was 39.2 MU (million units) on Wednesday, according to TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation).

Tamil Nadu’s renewable energy sector has achieved new heights with significant achievements in both wind and solar power. While the State achieved a record wind power generation of 5,838 MW on September 10, 2023, it has now set a new record in solar generation. It also broke its own record for the highest single-day solar energy generation with 40.50 MU on April 23, 2024.

Moreover, the State has also harnessed 11,033 MU of solar energy from the installed solar power plants of State Transmission Utility during the year 2023-24, according to a government document.

Tamil Nadu holds the fourth position in India with an installed solar capacity of 8,145.53 MW (including rooftop and CTU connectivity).

As of June 30, 2024, Tamil Nadu’s total installed capacity of renewable power was 22,754 MW, of which wind accounted for 10,789 MW, followed by solar power at 8617 MW (ground-mounted capacity of 7873 MW and rooftop capacity of 6790 MW). Biomass and large hydro power segments accounted for 969 MW and 2178 MW, respectively.