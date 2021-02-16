National

Tamil Nadu signs 28 MoUs worth ₹28,053 crore

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Include ₹4,684-cr Tata Electronics’ project at Krishnagiri to produce mechanical enclosures for mobiles phones; the various projects estimated to create employment for 68,775 persons

Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, signed 28 MoUs worth ₹28,053 crore for various projects that will create employment for 68,775 persons. These projects were announced earlier, including the ₹4,684-crore Tata Electronics' project in Krishnagiri to make mechanical enclosures for mobiles phones.

The MoUs were signed at an event in which 13 completed projects at a cost of ₹3,489 crore were inaugurated and the Industrial Policy 2021 and Tamil Nadu MSME Policy 2021 were released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He also laid the foundation stone for 10 new industrial parks and estates.

Five MoUs were under the Structured Package of Assistance. They are Tata - ₹4,684 crore (employment of 18,150); Sun Edison - ₹1,423 crore (1,907 persons); Pegatron - ₹1,100 crore (14,079 persons); TI India - ₹525 crore (1,813 persons) and BASF - ₹345 crore (235 persons).

The other major projects for which MoUs were signed include ELEST - ₹7,948 crore (8,081 persons); AG&P - ₹2,430 crore (7,000 persons); Netmagic/NTT - ₹1,377 crore (100 persons); Nordex Acciona - ₹1,200 crore (3,000 persons); TVS Tyres - ₹1,000 crore (1,000 persons); Valeo - ₹830 crore (2,400 persons); Grasim - ₹750 crore (300 persons) and Ampere - ₹700 crore (1,459 persons).

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran speaking virtually at the event said that the Tata Electronics’ project at Krishnagiri for making mechanical enclosures would create significant job opportunities.

