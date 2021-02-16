Tamil Nadu signs 28 MoUs worth ₹28,053 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, signed 28 MoUs worth ₹28,053 crore for various projects that will create employment for 68,775 persons. These projects were announced earlier, including the ₹4,684-crore Tata Electronics' project in Krishnagiri to make mechanical enclosures for mobiles phones.
The MoUs were signed at an event in which 13 completed projects at a cost of ₹3,489 crore were inaugurated and the Industrial Policy 2021 and Tamil Nadu MSME Policy 2021 were released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He also laid the foundation stone for 10 new industrial parks and estates.
Also read: TN Cabinet clears new industrial policy, over ₹52,000-crore investment plans
Five MoUs were under the Structured Package of Assistance. They are Tata - ₹4,684 crore (employment of 18,150); Sun Edison - ₹1,423 crore (1,907 persons); Pegatron - ₹1,100 crore (14,079 persons); TI India - ₹525 crore (1,813 persons) and BASF - ₹345 crore (235 persons).
The other major projects for which MoUs were signed include ELEST - ₹7,948 crore (8,081 persons); AG&P - ₹2,430 crore (7,000 persons); Netmagic/NTT - ₹1,377 crore (100 persons); Nordex Acciona - ₹1,200 crore (3,000 persons); TVS Tyres - ₹1,000 crore (1,000 persons); Valeo - ₹830 crore (2,400 persons); Grasim - ₹750 crore (300 persons) and Ampere - ₹700 crore (1,459 persons).
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran speaking virtually at the event said that the Tata Electronics’ project at Krishnagiri for making mechanical enclosures would create significant job opportunities.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...