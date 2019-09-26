Tamil Nadu to implement e-Office application for online processing of documents

Officials working in Tamil Nadu government departments will no longer be able to give the excuse that they were unable to access documents. All documents are to be made available on the cloud, so that they can be accessed online by officials from anywhere in the world.

Implementation of the e-Office Application in departments would help eliminate the use of paper, make office communication electronic and provide seamless services to citizens -- an issue the State government has been focussing on in recent months.

However, it has taken nearly five years for the State government to implement e-Office. During the 2013-2014 Budget Session, the IT minister had said on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that the e-Office Software Service would be hosted in the State Data Centre, on the cloud. Government departments could make use of this software, which would enable officers and staff to handle files across geographical boundaries.

On September 24, a Government Order by the State IT department, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, said: “All State government offices shall adopt this system of administration forthwith to enable efficiency within their own offices and to provide seamless services to citizens.”

e-Office

e-Office is a tool of applications aimed at conducting office procedures electronically, enabling the Electronic File Management System for speedy disposal of files. This would result in better utilisation of manpower, thereby, avoiding delays, leading to better governance. It would help improve efficiency, consistency and effectiveness of Government responses; reduce turnaround times and meet the demands of the citizen charter. It will also help in providing effective resource management to improve the quality of administration; transparency and accountability; and cost-effective e-storage facilities.

“We are trying to follow in the footsteps of Orissa, Kerala and many other states that are already using e-Office,” said the State IT Secretary, Santhosh Babu, who issued the order in a message on social media.

A sum of ₹3 crore was sanctioned under the e-Governance Initiative Fund towards implementation of e-Office in various departments. The State government is implementing e-Office applications developed by NIC to process all the files electronically in all government departments/ PSUs/ boards/ agencies.

Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System applications developed by Wipro will be used for all human resources/office activities, such as paying bills, sanction of leave, increments and maintenance of associated registers in the electronic form.

TNeGA, the nodal agency for e-Governance Initiatives would provide the necessary support and hands-on training on the e-Office application to all officials in the e-Office workflow, in coordination with NIC.

TNeGA will handhold departments/agencies and provide technical support as and when required in the implementation of e-Office, the order said.