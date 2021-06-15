National

Tamil Nadu to receive 6.16 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Chennai | Updated on June 15, 2021

Serum Institute to send 4.97 lakh doses of Covishield, Bharat Biotech to send 1.19 lakh doses of Covaxin

A total of 6,16,660 doses of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Chennai on Tuesday.

Serum Institute will be dispatching 4,97,640 doses of Covishield and Bharat Biotech will send 1,19,020 doses of Covaxin, says an alert by the State Health Department.

Published on June 15, 2021

