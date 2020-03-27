Tamil Nadu tracking those who have returned from foreign countries﻿

Chennai, March 27

With a significant number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu emerging from those who have returned from abroad, the State government is vigorously tracking all those people who have come from foreign countries in recent days.

The State Government has prepared a list of 54,000 people who entered Tamil Nadu from overseas. This list has been circulated to all District Collectors to ensure that they are tracked and quarantined at their homes.

The District Collectors should also ensure that they are monitored continuously and not allowed to come out of their homes, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami told the Collectors in a review meeting on the preparedness in dealing with Covid-19 through video conference, says a State Government press release.

Essential items and medicines ordered through e-commerce sites like Grofers, Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart and Dunzo will be allowed to be delivered at homes. Similarly, local shops can also deliver such items at buyers’ home. However, distribution of food prepared by companies like Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats is prohibited, says the release.

Palaniswami also directed private banks, micro finance institutions and Special Help Groups that offer money to people on daily/monthly basis to defer collection of interest till further orders.