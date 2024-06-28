Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution passed by the Chief Minister urging the Centre to scrap NEET at the national level and exempt the State from using it for medical education.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the NEET examination system severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students. It makes schooling redundant and deprives state governments of the right to admit students to State Government Medical Colleges, and thus, it should be abolished.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously urges that the Centre should immediately provide its assent to the NEET Exemption Bill, which was unanimously passed by this Legislative Assembly, to exempt Tamil Nadu from this examination and to provide medical admissions based on the 12th standard marks obtained by students in school education and considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET examinations, he said.

He said the Union Government should also amend the National Medical Commission Act to abolish the NEET system at the national level.