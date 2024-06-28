State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has formed a Special Purpose Vehicle - Tamil Nadu Industrial Housing Private Limited (TNIHPL) - and jointly with Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC) aims to provide affordable and sustainable housing for industrial workers.

TNIHPL is developing an 807-bedded working women’s hostel in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Siruseri. According to the Tamil Nadu Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department’s Policy Note 2023-24, it is also identifying suitable industrial housing projects across the state for development.

SIPCOT is also directly developing an Industrial Housing facility with 18,720 beds at a project cost of ₹706.50 crore at Vallam-Vadagal. The project is being implemented with a Government of India grant of ₹37.44 crore under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) Scheme and a term loan of ₹498 crore from the State Bank of India. Civil works are in progress and nearing completion, the note said.

Details of SIPCOT and its SPV establishing dedicated dormitory facilities at the following industrial parks:

Industrial Park Estimated cost (in cr.) No of beds Perundurai (women) 7.91 222 Thoothukudi (women) 6.92 252 Shoolagiri (men and women) 49 1,495 Irungattukottai (men) 26.69 801 Cheyyar (men) 13.54 441

Earlier, SIPCOT has constructed three hostels - (i) Irungattukottai for women (330 persons), (ii) Sriperumbudur for men (400 persons) and (iii) Sriperumbudur for women (600 persons), which are currently operational.

SIPCOT has also constructed a hostel for women (600 persons) at a cost of ₹8.58 crore at Nerupperichal village in Tiruppur District as part of its CSR activity, which is operational. In addition, a hostel at Nerupperichal Village in Tiruppur District at a cost of ₹10.18 crore for 400 persons for socially & economically backward groups under CSR was completed and was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on 06.07.2022.

Plug and Play Facilities

Modern manufacturing has shifted its focus from building the infrastructure from scratch to a plug-and-play model where plant and machinery are installed in pre-built factory spaces with all basic provisions for starting commercial operations at the earliest. SIPCOT is establishing a Plug & Play facility at Perundurai (50,000 sft.), Vallam Vadagal (1,50,000 sft.) and a warehousing facility at Oragadam (1,00,000 sft.) at a total project cost of ₹85.20 crore to promote the fast-paced industrial development. These facilities are being established with a grant of ₹34.45 crore under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

SIPCOT has achieved a turnover of Rs.1,493.02 crore and earned a profit of Rs.232.45 crore (unaudited) during the Financial Year 2023-2024, the Note said.