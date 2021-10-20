TamilMatrimony rolls out matchmaking app Jodii

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Jodii – an exclusive matchmaking app in Tamil for the masses, from TamilMatrimony, was launched on Wednesday.
In TamilMatrimony, common people such as factory workers, technicians, salesman and salesgirls, delivery executives, tele-callers and supervisors get lower response. “Our purpose in rolling out Jodii is to help Tamils from all walks of life find a life partner,” said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO – Matrimony.com, the parent company of TamilMatrimony.
Jodii is an effort to bridge the digital divide and bring the common people onto the mainstream by offering them better choices with a simple technology solution for the most important aspect of life – marriage. “We are also empowering women to make decisions that can positively impact their life,” he told newspersons.
Jodii app seeks basic information with users can register in Tamil and choose their match by religion, city, community, education and income. The app offers privacy and safety while searching for their suitable life partner. Women have the option to hide their photo and show it only to matches they like, he said.
All male members are required to verify their profile with a government identity proof. Registration on Jodii is free and it also has affordable paid plans for some added benefits like directly calling a profile you like or viewing horoscopes of profiles, he said.
The 3-month package is ₹900 and for six months it is ₹1,500. With paid packages, customers get phone number of matches to connect directly over phone call or WhatsApp, and to view horoscopes of profiles they like, he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...