TamilMatrimony rolls out matchmaking app Jodii

Jodii – an exclusive matchmaking app in Tamil for the masses, from TamilMatrimony, was launched on Wednesday.

In TamilMatrimony, common people such as factory workers, technicians, salesman and salesgirls, delivery executives, tele-callers and supervisors get lower response. “Our purpose in rolling out Jodii is to help Tamils from all walks of life find a life partner,” said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO – Matrimony.com, the parent company of TamilMatrimony.

Jodii is an effort to bridge the digital divide and bring the common people onto the mainstream by offering them better choices with a simple technology solution for the most important aspect of life – marriage. “We are also empowering women to make decisions that can positively impact their life,” he told newspersons.

Jodii app seeks basic information with users can register in Tamil and choose their match by religion, city, community, education and income. The app offers privacy and safety while searching for their suitable life partner. Women have the option to hide their photo and show it only to matches they like, he said.

All male members are required to verify their profile with a government identity proof. Registration on Jodii is free and it also has affordable paid plans for some added benefits like directly calling a profile you like or viewing horoscopes of profiles, he said.

Paid packages

The 3-month package is ₹900 and for six months it is ₹1,500. With paid packages, customers get phone number of matches to connect directly over phone call or WhatsApp, and to view horoscopes of profiles they like, he said.