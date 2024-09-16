Tamil Nadu has emerged as the second-largest State in solar power generation, trailing behind Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu’s State utility, Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd), achieved a new milestone by generating 45.90 million units of solar power on Monday, surpassing its previous peak of 45.47 million units recorded on September 12, 2024, according to a tweet by Tangedco.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority shows that Tamil Nadu produced 521.73 million units of solar power in the first 12 days of September, positioning itself as the second-largest solar power generator during this period. Rajasthan led with a production of 1,541.70 million units.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu’s generation is higher than that of Gujarat, which has a significantly higher installed capacity.

Solar power capacity

As of August 31, 2024, Gujarat’s total installed solar power capacity stood at 14,784 MW, while Tamil Nadu’s was 8,993 MW. Rajasthan led the solar segment with a total installed capacity of 24,102 MW. So, Tamil Nadu holds the third position in solar installed capacity.

Tamil Nadu, however, leads the renewable energy generation sector. In this month (during the first 12 days), the State generated 1,974.56 million units of renewable energy, which includes wind, solar, biomass, bagasse, small hydro, and other sources. Rajasthan generated 1,684.98 million units, while Karnataka took the third spot with 1,292.11 million units, and Gujarat followed with 1,059.93 million units.

TN tops wind energy generation

In wind energy, Tamil Nadu continues to be a leader, generating 1,453 MU in the first 12 days of this month. The State’s total installed wind power capacity was 10,930 MW (as of August 31, 2024).

Gujarat is now the leader in the wind power segment with a total installed capacity of 12,163 MW. It generated 586 MU during the above period.

Gujarat overtook long-time leader Tamil Nadu to lead in installed wind power capacity last year, thanks to rapid capacity additions in recent years.

As of March 31, 2021, Tamil Nadu’s installed wind power capacity stood at 9,608 MW, while Gujarat’s was at 8,562 MW. However, aided by policy interventions, availability of infrastructure, and the strong financial position of the DISCOM, among others, Gujarat witnessed an acceleration in addition to new capacity in the wind power sector.