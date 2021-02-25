Tanla to take Blockchain platform Trubloq abroad

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Tanla Platforms, a cloud communication solutions company, is planning to take the Blockchain-based Trubloq abroad this year. The technology, which ensures privacy and security of the messages sent digitally, will be deployed in Dubai on 1 April, 2021.
“We will start off with Dubai and the whole of Middle-East, then look at other geographies. The year 2021-22 will be the year of global expansion for us,” D Uday Kumar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms, told BusinessLine.
As it eyes global foray, the C-Paas (Communication Platform-as-a-service) player with 70 per cent of the marketshare in the country, Tanla has slightly changed its business strategy by clubbing the offerings of Tanla and Karix, a company that it acquired three years ago.
“There won’t be any change in the existing delivery model in the country. But as we expand to global markets, we will be offering both services under the brand Wisely,” he said.
Trubloq, which is built to the requirements mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRA), addresses the problem of unsolicited commercial communication. It authenticates the messages sent by various service providers, OTT players and tele-marketers to their respective customers.
All commercial communication is directed only through registered telemarketers. It offers a strong mechanism to ensure user data privacy, giving the users the power to choose (whether to receive messages).
Wisely is an updated version of Trubloq with additional features, ensuring private, secure and trusted transaction of messages. Besides developing it for Tanla, Microsoft would also co-sell the produce across the globe, using its marketing channels. Besides Azure (Microsoft’s cloud), the platform can also be hosted on other clouds.
The firm reported a net profit of ₹93.5 crore on a turnover of ₹654 crore in the third quarter ended 31 December, 2020.
