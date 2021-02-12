Tapan Rayaguru to head Kerala Startup Mission

Tapan Rayaguru has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kerala StartUp Mission, nodal agency of the State Government for building the start-up ecosystem in the state, for a period of three years.

An alumnus of IIM-Calcutta and IIT-Kharagpur, Rayaguru has more than 25 years of global experience in the technology and analytics services industry where he scaled data science capabilities with focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence. He has held executive roles in GlobalLogic Inc and Infosys and held the post of Global Chief Operating Officer Tredence Inc last.

Also read: GigsBoard to aid IT companies to effectively freelance projects

“I consider it as a privilege to be selected for this role. I expect to take forward the excellent work done so far by (predecessor) Saji Gopinath and his team with help of all stakeholders,” Rayaguru said.

Kerala has built a robust start-up ecosystem connecting stakeholders from schools and colleges as well as professionals, start-ups, incubators, accelerators, investors, R&D institutes and mentors. The state is now one of the top destinations for start-ups in the country.