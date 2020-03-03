TAPMI placements: Average package in banking/financial sector increases by 12.38%

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has announced placement for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) - General and PGDM – Banking and Financial Services (BKFS) programmes for the batch of 2018-20.
The institute said in a statement on Tuesday that it saw an increase in the average salary to ₹11.5 lakh when compared to ₹11.1 lakh last year. The highest package offered was ₹25 lakh, an increase of 25 per cent.
The average package of PGDM (BKFS) has increased to ₹12.7 lakh (₹11.3 lakh), recording a growth of 12.38 per cent. This specialist programme of TAPMI has been designed on the lines of MS (Finance), it said.
The BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector was a major recruiter with a share of 28 per cent.
While the Consulting sector’s share was at 25 per cent; IT, Analytics, and E-commerce’s accounted for 30 per cent.
This was followed by FMCG and Retail sectors at 12 per cent, and Manufacturing and Core sectors at 5 per cent.
This year, 428 students were eligible for placements. Of them, five students opted out of the placements to venture out on their own.
A total of 421 students were placed across 102 companies. As many as 78 students were offered pre-placement through summer internships at an average package of ₹12.90 lakh. Of them, 76 students accepted the offer. The highest package offered in the pre-placement was ₹25 lakh.
The key recruiters included Bajaj Finserv, Arcesium, Lowe’s India, Diageo, Enhance Group, WCCLG, HDFC, Titan, Qualcomm, AB InBev, Salesforce, Deloitte, Godrej & Boyce, Aequs, Tresvista, Accenture, Citibank, Pin Click, Virtusa, Berger Paints, Capgemini, People Business, VIP, ITC, Next Education, Airtel Payments Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oyo, Tata Capital, Quess Corp, Brillio, Extramarks, Inspirage, Chai Point and AO Smith.
Quoting Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, the statement said that TAPMI’s consistent strong placements are a reflection of its academic focus coupled with real-world training that enables students to take up the challenges in industry and carve a great career for themselves.
