India's first private manufacturing facility for military aircraft will be set up by Tata Consortium of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make C-295MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force in Vadodara, Gujarat. The project is estimated to cost ₹21,935 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project on Sunday in a ceremony at Vadodara.

Notably, on October 20, a day after businessline broke the story, Prime Minister Modi had confirmed at a public rally in Rajkot that Gujarat would get its first aircraft manufacturing facility and Rajkot will become a hub for aviation spares production. businessline was also first to write that Vadodara was among the locations identified for setting up the manufacturing plant and that an announcement would take place towards the end of this month.

On Thursday, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar stated that a contract was signed in September 2021 between Defence Ministry and Airbus Defence and Space SA for acquisition of 56 C-295 fixed wings aircrafts. "As part of the contract, 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition and 40 will be manufactured in India by the Indian aircraft contractor, TASL and TCS . This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company," said Kumar, adding that the aircraft could be used for civilian purposes as well.

The first 16 flyaway aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between September 2023 and August 2025, while the first made-in-India aircraft is expected in September 2026.

After successful completion of the delivery, Airbus Defence & Space can explore selling India-made aircraft to civil operators and export it to countries cleared by the Indian government.

Features

A transport aircraft C-295MW has 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo, and allows short take-off/landing from semi-prepared surfaces. The aircraft will strengthen the logistic capabilities of the IAF.

The project is seen as a major driver for India's self-reliance mission as it provides opportunity to private sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry and reduce import dependence.

The project will generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium skill employment opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector of India. Nearly 240 engineers will be trained at Airbus facility in Spain.

MSME suppliers

Over 125 in-country MSME suppliers across seven States have been identified as vendors. Also, the manufacturing of 13,400 detail parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and all the seven major component assemblies will be undertaken in India, along with tools, jigs and testers.

The statement further added that engines, landing gear, avionics, EW suite etc. will be provided by Airbus Defence & Space and integrated into the aircraft by the TATA Consortium. "The aircraft will be tested as an integrated system by the TATA Consortium. The aircraft will be flight-tested and delivered through a delivery centre at the TATA Consortium facility," it said.

All the aircraft will be fitted with indigenous electronic warfare suite of defence PSUs, Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited.