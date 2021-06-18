Tata Motors, Tata Power inaugurate solar carport

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Tata Motors and Tata Power jointly inaugurated India’s largest grid synchronised, behind-the-meter solar carport at the Tata Motors car plant in Chikhali, Pune, on Friday. The 6.2 MWp (mega watt peak) solar carport deployed by Tata Power will generate 86.4 lakh kWh of electricity per year and is estimated to reduce 7,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually and 1.6 lakh tonnes over its lifecycle.
Spanning over 30,000 square metres, the carport will not only generate green power, but will also provide covered parking for finished cars in the plant.
Launch of the carport is a part of Tata Motors’ net zero carbon goal for 2039. Tata Motors had entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power on August 31, 2020. Both companies developed this massive carport infrastructure in nine-and-a-half months.
Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said “At Tata Motors, we have consciously anchored sustainability in every aspect of our business by striving for more meaningful ways to reduce our impact on the planet, whilst providing exciting products and sustainable solutions to our customers.
Our partnership with Tata Power to deploy India’s largest solar carport at our car plant in Pune is a step in that direction.”
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said: “Our partnership is a testament to our collective efforts to lower the carbon footprint and provide innovative and future-focussed green energy solutions.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...