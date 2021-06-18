Tata Motors, Tata Power inaugurate solar carport

Tata Motors and Tata Power jointly inaugurated India’s largest grid synchronised, behind-the-meter solar carport at the Tata Motors car plant in Chikhali, Pune, on Friday. The 6.2 MWp (mega watt peak) solar carport deployed by Tata Power will generate 86.4 lakh kWh of electricity per year and is estimated to reduce 7,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually and 1.6 lakh tonnes over its lifecycle.

Spanning over 30,000 square metres, the carport will not only generate green power, but will also provide covered parking for finished cars in the plant.

Net zero carbon goal

Launch of the carport is a part of Tata Motors’ net zero carbon goal for 2039. Tata Motors had entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power on August 31, 2020. Both companies developed this massive carport infrastructure in nine-and-a-half months.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said “At Tata Motors, we have consciously anchored sustainability in every aspect of our business by striving for more meaningful ways to reduce our impact on the planet, whilst providing exciting products and sustainable solutions to our customers.

Our partnership with Tata Power to deploy India’s largest solar carport at our car plant in Pune is a step in that direction.”

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said: “Our partnership is a testament to our collective efforts to lower the carbon footprint and provide innovative and future-focussed green energy solutions.”