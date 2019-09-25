National

Tata Power-DDL, Havells to deploy Electrical Leakage Circuit Breakers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

According to new guidelines, ELCBs are mandatory for all new electricity connections in Delhi

Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) and Havells will jointly deploy Electrical Leakage Circuit Breakers (ELCB) devices across areas of Delhi serviced by TPDDL.

ELCBs have been mandated by guidelines issued by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. These devices are meant to protect consumers from injury due to current leakage. According to the new regulatory guidelines, ELCBs are now mandatory for all new electricity connections in Delhi.

Saurabh Goel, president Havells India Limited said they will be offering these ELCBs to consumers at TPDDL’s customer care centres. “There will be a six year warranty on Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB) and ELCB if used along with the Havells Distribution Board. The ELCB will be cost between ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 for a consumer,” Goel said.

Sanjay Banga, CEO at TPDDL said these ELCB devices are essential for ensuring safety of consumers.

Published on September 25, 2019
Havells India Ltd
power and distribution
Tata Power Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IAF MiG trainer aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, pilots eject safely