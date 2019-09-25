Tata Power-DDL, Havells to deploy Electrical Leakage Circuit Breakers

Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) and Havells will jointly deploy Electrical Leakage Circuit Breakers (ELCB) devices across areas of Delhi serviced by TPDDL.

ELCBs have been mandated by guidelines issued by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. These devices are meant to protect consumers from injury due to current leakage. According to the new regulatory guidelines, ELCBs are now mandatory for all new electricity connections in Delhi.

Saurabh Goel, president Havells India Limited said they will be offering these ELCBs to consumers at TPDDL’s customer care centres. “There will be a six year warranty on Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB) and ELCB if used along with the Havells Distribution Board. The ELCB will be cost between ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 for a consumer,” Goel said.

Sanjay Banga, CEO at TPDDL said these ELCB devices are essential for ensuring safety of consumers.