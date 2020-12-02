Tata Sky restores recording functionality for Live cricket matches

Tata Sky has enabled the recording functionality for all Live cricket matches during the India vs Australia series.

Sony has allowed Tata Sky to enable the functionality for Tata Sky subscribers.

The DTH service had sent a message to its subscribers that read, “Dear Subscriber, Good news! Play, pause & recording feature on your set-top box has been reinstated for SD & HD version of Sony Six, Ten1&Ten3 channels.”

Tata Sky last week had restricted the recording of all Live cricket matches during entire India vs Australia series.

Tata Sky usually allows its users who have purchased the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box (STB) to pause, record and rewind Live TV channels.

However, users on social media had reported that they were unable to record matches on their STBs. Tata Sky in reply to user queries said that it had been asked by the broadcaster of the matches, Sony Pictures Network India to restrict recording of Live matches during the entire series.

The service had sent a message to its subscribers that read, “Dear Subscriber, as per broadcaster mandate, recording of India tour of Australia on all SD and HD versions of Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 3 will be restricted till 19 Jan 2021.”

However, the service later confirmed that recording was enabled for users as Sony had allowed subscribers to record cricket content.