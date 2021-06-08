Tauktae cyclone: Gujarat seeks ₹9,836 crore as relief assistance from Centre

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
The Gujarat Government has sought relief assistance of ₹9,836 crore from the Centre following the devastating cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had wrecked massive destruction across the State last month.
The State has sought support under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), a memorandum sent by the Gujarat government on Tuesday.
"Cyclone Tauktae has been the most dangerous and devastating storms ever to have hit the State in its history. It has caused massive destruction to houses, road, electricity and telephone connectivity and water supply network in the affected districts," the memorandum said.
It also added that the cyclonic storm, which had wind speed up to 220 kmph at the landfall has devastated horticulture crops, trees and agriculture. The State would need the Centre's support for this.
The State government also referred to the cyclonic storms that hit the State during 1975, 1982 and 1998. "Those cyclones were much lesser in intensity as compared to the Tauktae cyclone. The cyclone that hit the Gujarat coast on May 17, has affected 23 of the 33 districts of the State. It passed across the mainland Gujarat and took 28 hours before moving to neighbouring Rajasthan," it added.
The districts of Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Junagadh were the worst hit as they witnessed the landfall of the cyclone on the night of May 17, 2021.
At least 13 people have lost lives following the cyclone, while there were widespread destruction and damage to public and private properties, including houses, roads, telecom and power infrastructure and agriculture.
The memorandum has provided each department’s financial assistance requirement, including agriculture and horticulture, energy, industry, maritime, panchayat, water supply, road and building, fisheries, forest, urban development, education among others putting together the total assistance requirement at ₹9,836 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted an aerial survey of the devastation left behind by the cyclone Tauktae and announced an immediate relief of ₹1000 crore for the State.
Earlier the State government had announced a financial package of ₹500 crore for the damages in horticulture under the State Disaster Relief Fund.
