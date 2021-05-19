National

Tauktae cyclone: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat to assess damage, relief work

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on May 19, 2021

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi holds a high level meeting to review preparedness on Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 15   -  PTI

The State government has put death toll at 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Bhavnagar in Gujarat to assess the damage caused by the devastating cyclone Tauktae.

The Prime Minister started aerial survey of the districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath, which faced the landfall of the cyclone which was categorised as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 160-165 gusting to 190 km per hour.

The State government has put death toll at 13 due to accidental reasons following the cyclone. But the strong winds and heavy rains left behind widespread destruction along its course.

Also read: Cyclone Tauktae weakens; to bring rain in many states: IMD

Public and private properties suffered massive damage including the power sector, agriculture, road infrastructure and telecom infrastructure. An assessment will be conducted for the damages, the government officials said.

Over 16,500 houses including temporary shelters were damaged, while the assessment for further damages was underway.

The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had informed that despite the severe stormy weather and excessive rains, there were no disruptions of oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patients.

Later in the day the Prime Minister will meet senior officials and minister of Gujarat government in Ahmedabad to review the relief work and damage to the property.

Published on May 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

disaster (general)
cyclones
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.