Tauktae cyclone: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat to assess damage, relief work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Bhavnagar in Gujarat to assess the damage caused by the devastating cyclone Tauktae.
The Prime Minister started aerial survey of the districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath, which faced the landfall of the cyclone which was categorised as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 160-165 gusting to 190 km per hour.
The State government has put death toll at 13 due to accidental reasons following the cyclone. But the strong winds and heavy rains left behind widespread destruction along its course.
Public and private properties suffered massive damage including the power sector, agriculture, road infrastructure and telecom infrastructure. An assessment will be conducted for the damages, the government officials said.
Over 16,500 houses including temporary shelters were damaged, while the assessment for further damages was underway.
The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had informed that despite the severe stormy weather and excessive rains, there were no disruptions of oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patients.
Later in the day the Prime Minister will meet senior officials and minister of Gujarat government in Ahmedabad to review the relief work and damage to the property.
