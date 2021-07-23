‘Tax holidays are a major hurdle to boost State’s own tax revenue’

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tax sops offered by State governments, especially tax holidays, are a major hurdle to enhancing the respective States’ own tax revenue and affects tax collection performance, according to R Mohan, researcher, author, and former commissioner, Income Tax.
Competition for attracting investment — overseas and domestic — also affects tax revenue collection, Mohan said while addressing a webinar organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) here on ‘Tax performance of 15 Indian states — 1990-91 to 2018-19’.
He is an Honorary Fellow of GIFT.
Mohan also pointed to a drop in tax collection in recent years and steep rise in expenditure, including revenue expenditure, jeopardising the financial status of almost all States.
There is a correlation between the State GDP and State’s own tax revenue. The OTR-GSDP ratio has expanded since 1990-91and until 2018-19. There is a clear trend of convergence in the ratio.
After 2018-19, this ratio has fell for high-income and middle-income States such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala. There is a slight increase in the case of low-income States, though.
According to him, most States including Kerala have never used their potential fully to enhancing collection.
Thomas Isaac, former State finance minister, said that the tax revenue and the per capita income of most States including Kerala do not jell. This is a serious development issue that Kerala, in particular, has been confronting for the last couple of decades.
As for Kerala, per capita expenditure might be a better tool than per capita income for purposes of picking a trend in collections, as a major chunk of consumables are being imported here. The State can increase tax collection through an efficient tax collection mechanism, Isaac said.
This happened during 2006-11 period, he said, when tax collections had increased 18-19 per cent. Later, this had dropped to 10 per cent owing to what he described as ‘a bunch of reasons.’ Still, this is a very serious issue that needs to be addressed effectively for the benefit of the State.
Various tax and financial experts joined Mohan and Isaac to express their views during the webinar. Earlier, KJ Joseph, Director, GIFT, delivered the welcome address.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...