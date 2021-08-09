Taxation amendments bonanza for MNCs: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Monday that the amendments brought to the Taxation Laws Bill is to please some multinational companies. He also condemned the passage of the Bills amid din that are anti-people and those that dilute India’s economic sovereignty. “This is unacceptable and will be resisted,” he said.

Talking to reporters after a three-day meeting of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) he said the new amendments in Taxation laws will result as a bonanza for multinational companies. “Amendments in retrospective taxation is providing a bonanza for global corporate houses. At the same time, there are many legal issues in which it is tied up. India was losing arbitration cases. It has to be weighed in that also, but we will oppose providing bonanza for corporate houses,” he added.

He reiterated the demand for a Supreme Court monitored probe into the Pegasus issue and said it is alarming that the government of India is procuring the Pegasus military spyware for surveillance of people. “The government refuses to answer one straight question. Has it, or, any of its agencies engaged the Israeli firm – NSO, the worldwide leader in cyber military surveillance – for the use of Pegasus military spyware? The government must answer and come clean,” he said.

Meanwhile, the joint platform of trade unions and farmers’ organisations belonging to the Opposition camp observed Quit India Day (August 9, Monday) as Save India Day. “The Government is not responding to investigation in Pagasus spyware but using the logjam to pass anti-people Bills, using its brute majority,” the trade unions alleged.