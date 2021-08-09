Taxation amendments bonanza for MNCs: Yechury

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Monday that the amendments brought to the Taxation Laws Bill is to please some multinational companies. He also condemned the passage of the Bills amid din that are anti-people and those that dilute India’s economic sovereignty. “This is unacceptable and will be resisted,” he said.
Talking to reporters after a three-day meeting of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) he said the new amendments in Taxation laws will result as a bonanza for multinational companies. “Amendments in retrospective taxation is providing a bonanza for global corporate houses. At the same time, there are many legal issues in which it is tied up. India was losing arbitration cases. It has to be weighed in that also, but we will oppose providing bonanza for corporate houses,” he added.
He reiterated the demand for a Supreme Court monitored probe into the Pegasus issue and said it is alarming that the government of India is procuring the Pegasus military spyware for surveillance of people. “The government refuses to answer one straight question. Has it, or, any of its agencies engaged the Israeli firm – NSO, the worldwide leader in cyber military surveillance – for the use of Pegasus military spyware? The government must answer and come clean,” he said.
Meanwhile, the joint platform of trade unions and farmers’ organisations belonging to the Opposition camp observed Quit India Day (August 9, Monday) as Save India Day. “The Government is not responding to investigation in Pagasus spyware but using the logjam to pass anti-people Bills, using its brute majority,” the trade unions alleged.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...