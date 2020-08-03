TB vaccine BCG can slow down infection and death rate of Covid-19: Study

According to new research published in one of the journals of the non-profit American Association for the Advancement of Science, bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG), a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease, slows down the rate of infection and death rate of the coronavirus.

The research also noted that the United States, the worst affected country in the world, could have escaped the disruption if the government had instituted mandatory BCG vaccination several decades ago.

BCG vaccination is given after the birth of the child to prevent them from tuberculosis and other infectious diseases, reportedly including Covid-19.

The researchers monitored the daily rate of increase of Covid-19 cases in 135 countries and deaths in 134 countries in the first 30-day period of each country’s outbreak.

The study said that it was seen that “mandatory BCG vaccination correlated with a flattening of the curve in the spread of Covid-19”.

However, the researchers said that BCG shots may not be a “magic bullet” against the coronavirus and maintained that further study is needed to prove its effectiveness.

Meanwhile, in India, there are 16 vaccine candidates on different stages of development, the Health Ministry revealed on Saturday.

“The BCG vaccine is undergoing phase 3 trial, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine is in phase I/II trial and four vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of pre-clinical study,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.