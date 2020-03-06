National

TCL Electronics organises helmet awareness campaign

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

TCL Electronics along with Kerala Police organised helmet awareness campaign called ‘Crown for Safety’ campaign in Kochi, emphasising the need to wear helmet.

KP Philip, IPS DIG and Additional Commissioner - Police Commissionerate Kochi, was the chief guest.

The statistics show that 40 per cent of people die in road accident are two-wheeler riders. TCL supporting this campaign to reduce the number of casualties die in road accidents. TCL has been always associated with government in various CSR initiatives, said Jubin Peter, Managing Director, Q3 Ventures, TCL National Importers.

