TCS to set up innovation park at Kinfra electronics cluster in Kochi

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 17, 2021

First phase of Rs 700-crore facility will be operational in FY2023-24

TCS Ltd is setting up an Innovation Park for electronics hardware and IT/ITeS at the Kinfra Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kakkanad near Kochi.

The first phase of the Rs 700-crore facility, which would be operational in FY2023-24, is expected to accommodate nearly 10,000 employees in a phased manner. The company will be allotted 36.84 acres of land to operate the campus.

An MoU in this regard was signed by Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, Knfra and Dinesh P.Thampi, TCS, Kerala Vice-President, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

The total built-up area of the project is 16 lakh sq ft and the second phase of campus development will be planned later.

A press release issued by the State Industries Department said this is the second MoU signed by the present government after assuming office, the first being with Tata Elxsi, the design technology service provider, for a Rs 75-crore investment.

Published on September 17, 2021

