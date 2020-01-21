TDP stalls administrative decentralisation Bill in council

The Opposition TDP stalled the AP administrative decentralisation Bill in the legislative council on Tuesday.

The State Assembly had passed the Bill on Monday providing for making Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati the executive, judicial and legislative capitals respectively. The Bill was sent to the council.

TDP has given a notice under Rule 71 Motion and demanded that a debate should be allowed before the tabling of the Bill. The speaker has permitted debate on the Bill.

Even after the Chairman of the council had approved TDP’s request for a debate, it could not be conducted as the ruling YSR Congress Party members protested againt the Speaker’s decision.

TDP leaders continued to protest against decentralisation move. Jayadev Galla, Member of Parliament from TDP who was arrested yesterday while he was protesting was produced before the magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody, however, he was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, the State government has reversed its decision to hold Republic Day celebration in Visakhapatnam. Orders have been issued for the programme to be held in Vijayawada.