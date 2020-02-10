National

TDS helpdesk set up in Madurai

Updated on February 10, 2020

Our Bureau

The Income Tax Department in Madurai has set up a TDS helpdesk to redress grievances and provide guidance to assessees on TDS formalities and procedures.

This was in response to the request made by the Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, to the IT Department, said S Rethinavelu, Senior President of the Chamber.

The Chamber has now appealed to the officials to recommend to their higher-ups that an IT Appellate Tribunal be established in Madurai, as this would help assessees in the southern districts.

