Tech firm BillionLives launches ESG SaaS product at Dubai’s GITEX 2021

Technology company BillionLives, which was incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission, launched its ESG planning and reporting tool named ‘ImGrows’ at Asia’s premier tech show, GITEX 2021, in Dubai.

The tool is aimed at simplifying the ESG planning process and helping corporates plan their ESG journey, besides enabling corporate sustainability reporting based on global reporting frameworks such as SASB, GRI and BRSR.

The platform currently supports global frameworks such as SASB as well as GRI, and also incorporates India’s sustainability reporting framework, BRSR, which comes into force from the next financial year.

BillionLives founding member, John Santhosh, said the company was excited about the milestone at GITEX, enabling it to become part of West Asia’s sustainability reporting initiatives. “We believe ImGrows would help accelerate corporates’ commitments to initiatives such as UNSDG and Net Zero globally,” he added.

ImGrows can also help corporates track their ESG goal progress and present the data to various ESG rating agencies. The data can also be given to financial institutions and regulators, among others, to establish the ESG credentials of the corporate, while availing various services.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer, John M. Thomas, described the tool’s launch as a proud moment for the nodal agency. “It is great to see ImGrows, a pioneer in SaaS-based ESG planning and reporting, getting launched at GITEX 2021,” he said.

BillionLives has offices in Kochi and Bengaluru, while the company’s tech has been part of some of the country’s largest direct benefit schemes, including the PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

KSUM, founded in 2006, is a nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in Kerala.