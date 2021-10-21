Tech firm BillionLives launches ESG SaaS product at Dubai’s GITEX 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Technology company BillionLives, which was incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission, launched its ESG planning and reporting tool named ‘ImGrows’ at Asia’s premier tech show, GITEX 2021, in Dubai.
The tool is aimed at simplifying the ESG planning process and helping corporates plan their ESG journey, besides enabling corporate sustainability reporting based on global reporting frameworks such as SASB, GRI and BRSR.
The platform currently supports global frameworks such as SASB as well as GRI, and also incorporates India’s sustainability reporting framework, BRSR, which comes into force from the next financial year.
BillionLives founding member, John Santhosh, said the company was excited about the milestone at GITEX, enabling it to become part of West Asia’s sustainability reporting initiatives. “We believe ImGrows would help accelerate corporates’ commitments to initiatives such as UNSDG and Net Zero globally,” he added.
ImGrows can also help corporates track their ESG goal progress and present the data to various ESG rating agencies. The data can also be given to financial institutions and regulators, among others, to establish the ESG credentials of the corporate, while availing various services.
KSUM Chief Executive Officer, John M. Thomas, described the tool’s launch as a proud moment for the nodal agency. “It is great to see ImGrows, a pioneer in SaaS-based ESG planning and reporting, getting launched at GITEX 2021,” he said.
BillionLives has offices in Kochi and Bengaluru, while the company’s tech has been part of some of the country’s largest direct benefit schemes, including the PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
KSUM, founded in 2006, is a nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in Kerala.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...