‘Technology development must be rooted in moral commitment to society’

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called upon technocrats and scientists on the need to develop environment and people friendly technologies that are available and affordable to the common man.

The new technologies must be in synergy with the goal of sustainable development and clean and healthy future, he said while inaugurating Tencon 2019, the international conference on emerging technologies organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section on Friday.

Underlining the profound effect of technology in all aspects of human life, he said that development and use of technology has to be rooted in moral commitment. From the social point of view, technology has to be guided by a level of moral and entrepreneurial thinking. Such moral commitment is evident from the theme of the conference, ‘Technology, Knowledge and Society,’ he said.

Citing the use of technology in social life during the devastating natural calamities in Kerala, he said young professionals could set up a web portal in a few hours and helped coordinate relief and rescue efforts by organising a team of more than 57,000 volunteers across the State.

The Governor also noted that the participation of fewer women in core engineering jobs is an issue that needs to be looked into. “This is not with reference to software industry. We need to conduct a social audit, to ascertain the true level of participation allowed to women in high grade operation and in research and engineering technology”, he added.

The three-day conference is being attended by around 1,000 delegates from 20 countries in the Asia Pacific region.