Tejashwi manages to change RJD’s image

RJD leader and the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Tejashwi Yadav almost single-handedly led the campaign from the front this election, given the complete absence of his father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is lodged in jail over a corruption case. Unlike the 2015 elections, where he could share the responsibility of campaign with his former ally and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav had to decide the allocation of seats, campaign strategy and the social combinations on his own. His five years in the Assembly seems to have matured the 31-year-old cricketer-turned-politician.

Unlike his father, Tejashwi tried to attract the aspirational population in the State. In 2015, where the RJD campaign stressed more on “dignity”, in 2020, the campaign was entirely based on unemployment, issues of migrant workers and the problems in managing Covid-19. Tejashwi’s effort was to target the Sushasan Babu image of Nitish Kumar. At one point, Kumar even had to announce that this is going to be his last election, conceding the “youth power” in the Opposition’s camp. Tejashwi, compared to the rallies of the NDA, drew huge crowds, creating problems for the ruling coalition.

He also presented himself as a soft and friendly person compared to the image of the leaders in the post-Mandal Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s politics was built on social justice and dignity. Questions on development and issues such as land reforms and infrastructure improvement were either taken lightly or not answered at all.

A new era

Often termed by the Opposition as jungle raj, the 15 years of the Lalu-Rabri regime were infamous for criminalisation of the State politics. It alienated not just the upper class but also the upwardly mobile OBCs, apart from Yadavs. The migrant population, spread across the country, also did not value Lalu and his party.

Tejashwi Yadav tried to change this image of his party. As senior CPI(M) leader from the State Arun Mishra said, the manifesto of the RJD had a number of issues taken up by the Left parties in the past. Tejashwi has succeeded to an extent, by retaining the largest party position in the Assembly and gathering a comfortable lead in the Raghopur constituency (at the time of filing this report), where he is contesting for the second time.