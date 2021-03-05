Telangana adds 100 more Covid-19 vaccination centres

Telangana has opened 100 more centres on Friday to administer the Covid vaccine, taking the total number of centres in the State to 391.

Most of the additional centres are in the government hospitals as the officials opened the vaccination window at the District, Area and Community Health Centres in various parts of the State.

On Friday, as many as 11,377 people were given the jab at 251 government centres, falling short of the target by 4 percentage points, while the 140 private hospital centres reported a lower turnout. They could administer the vaccine for 10,449 people against a target of 11,772, falling short of the target by 12 percentage points.

Software glitches continue to haunt the people as they didn’t receive any info on the time and venue for their turn to get vaccinated. Some private hospitals, however, have opened on-the-spot registrations.