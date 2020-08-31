Telangana adds 25,000 Covid-19 cases in 10 days

Telangana has reported 2,500-3,000 cases of Covid-19 a day in the last 10 days. The State has tested 5.17 lakh samples and reported 25,572 new positive cases and 81 deaths in the last 10 days.

The State has ramped up the testing capacity to over 50,000 a day. It has tied up with a healthtech start-up to significantly increase the tests including in the districts.

As on Sunday night, the State has 31,299 active cases, up from 22,386 ten days ago. The number of recovered patients has gone up to 92,837 from 78,735 on August 22.

On Sunday, the State tested 37,791 and reported 1,873 new positive cases and nine deaths. The total number of cases reported so far in the State stands at 1,25,000.

The 10-day period saw a decline in the recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of cases reported). It fell to 73.3 per cent on August 30 from 77.29 per cent earlier. The State, which used to have a higher recovery rate than that of the country, has seen a trend reverse.

The country’s recovery rate went up to 76.55 per cent on August 31 from 74.30 per cent on August 22.