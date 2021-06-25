Telangana administers over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines

Telangana achieved the milestone of administering one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses by Friday evening. The State increased the number of doses administered in the last two days. On Thursday, it administered 2.11 lakh doses, taking the total to 98.63 lakh doses.

The State repeated the number on Friday, to reach 1,00,75,949. About 14.50 lakh people have received both doses.

As many as 1,534 vaccination centres were operational on Friday, including 1,367 centres run by the government.

As it increased the number of doses administered, the State launched a Covid Command Control, which will act as a one-stop-shop for all Covid needs.

“We will use the data captured and vet it using artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to get insights. The outcomes would help forecast likely hotspots,” Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (Industries and IT), said.

“We are not completely out of the problem. There could be a third or fourth wave coming in,” he said, after opening the command control centre.

The command control centre would act as a call centre, answering all distress calls, seeking ambulance, medical and emergency services.