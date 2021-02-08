Telangana announces 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in education, jobs

The Telangana government has announced a reservation of 10 per cent of seats in educational institutions and in government jobs for people belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The government issued an order on Monday, invoking the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution and a memo of Union Ministry of Human Resources and the Department of Higher Education in 2019 to implement the reservations in the State.

“The Constitutional Amendment provides for reservations for the economically weaker sections of society in higher educational institutions, including in private institutions (barring minority educational institutions),” Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the Order issued on Monday.

It said the Amendment also calls for reservations for the EWS in posts in initial appointments in services under the State.

The reservations will be offered to those who meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Union Government.

The reservations will be applied to the weaker sections other than the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

“After careful consideration of the matter, the government has decided to implement 10 per cent reservation to the EWS for admissions into all educational institutions in the State,” he said.

The General Administration Department and Education Department will set rules and guidelines to facilitate the implementation of the reservations.