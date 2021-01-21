National

Telangana announces 10% reservation for EWS people

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana will earmark 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the State, announced the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said he would convene a review meeting in the next two-three days to discuss the issue and issue relevant orders to enforce the 10 per cent reservation in jobs and academic segment.

“There is a need to implement 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for those who are economically weak,” a statement quoting the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

The aggregate reservations to various sections of people in the State now stands at 50 per cent. The proposed EWS reservation would increase it to 60 per cent.

