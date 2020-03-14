National

Telangana announces closure of schools, malls till March 31

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on March 14, 2020 Published on March 14, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Public exams as scheduled

With the Covid-19 concerns growing, the Telangana Government has announced holidays for schools, colleges, malls, function halls and theatres till March 31.

The decision has been taken during a high-powered meeting convened by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Health Minister E Rajender and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also took part in the meeting.

The ongoing public examinations, however, will continue as scheduled.

The government also decided to bar all public gatherings in order to check the spread of the virulent Novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the lone Covid-19 positive patient was discharged from the Gandhi Hospital after his condition returned to normalcy.

