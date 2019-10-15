Telangana announces land regularisation scheme for unapproved plots

The Telangana government has issued orders for a new scheme to regularise unapproved layouts for the newly constituted municipal corporations and municipalities.

Application under this land regularisation scheme (LRS) will be processed online only.

Plots renewed on or before March 30, 2018, on the date of promulgating notification regarding new Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are only eligible for regularisation.

In case of municipalities and municipal corporations falling under the Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) limits, HMDA will regularise the plots.

No layout and development activity shall be allowed in the bed of water bodies such as river, or Nala, and in the Full Tank Level (FTL) Buffer Zone of any lake, pond lands and other prohibited categories.

In case of sites in the vicinity of oil and gas pipelines, clear distance and other stipulations of the respective authority shall be complied alongwith zones earmarked for industrial and recreational use, water body, open spaces in notified Master Plans and Zonal Development plans.

Penal charges are linked to land values and plot size.

If required open space for parks is not available, applicants have to pay proportionate open space charges. These opens space charges will be levied based on market value prevailing as on the date of registration.

Ninety days time has been provided for submission of applications. Only 10 per cent of total amount of ₹10,000 or whichever is less has to be paid as initial payment along with the application. The balance can be paid after issue of authorisation letter.

The LRS approval will be given within six months from the date of payment of full amount. In case of sites falling in other than residential use conversion charges will be levied, except for sites earmarked for recreational, water bodies, buffer zones and industries. And in case of rejection, appeals can be filed before Appellate Authority.