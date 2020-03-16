National

Telangana Assembly adopts resolution against CAA, NPR, NRC

PTI Hyderabad | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

The Telangana Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution against the CAA, NPR and the NRC on Monday. It urged the Centre to amend the Citizenship Amendment Act “to remove all references to any religion, or to any foreign country” in view of apprehensions among a large section of people in India.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said members were concerned over the proposed implementation of the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, “which may result in exclusion of a large number of people”

It urged the Telangana government to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people of the state from exercises such as NPR and NRC.

