Telangana Assembly adopts resolution against Electricity Amendment Bill 2020

The Telangana State Legislative Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the Centre’s Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, stating it is detrimental to State and farmers’ interests.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao moved the resolution opposing the amendments to the Electricity Act 2003.
The resolution urged the Centre to withdraw the ‘draconian Bill stating it was against the federal spirit envisaged by the Constitution and aimed at “usurping powers” of the States.
The Chief Minister said that the proposed amendment in the current form is detrimental to the interests of the farmers, and the State.
While passing the resolution, the Chief Minister said that it would subject the farmers to hardship in a State, which extends free power to the farm community round the clock. The free power has been a boon to the farm community where there are more than 27 lakh pump sets. The power access in the past few years has helped them to come out of the hardship they suffered during the earlier regimes. The farmers were a neglected lot as they had to contend with severe power shortage.
Pointing out the State’s concerns, the Chief Minister said “The Bill in its present form is dangerous. After the draft was shared with States for suggestions, I discussed the provisions of the Bill and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to withdraw the proposal.”
Rao felt that once the new enactment comes into force, the State’s role will be diminished. The Chief Minister felt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussed on centralising the powers instead of supporting federalism.
He foresaw a situation, where if there is a problem in Hyderabad with regard to power supply, “We would have to call the load dispatch centre in Delhi rather than the State load dispatch centre.”
