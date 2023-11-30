Polling for the Telangana Assembly election has begun across the State at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The polling for 119 constituencies started on a promising note, with some enthusiastic voters turning up at polling stations to cast their votes to avoid long queues later in the day.

“I’m the third person to vote,” Ramesh, a voter who cast his vote at a polling station in Gandhinagar in Hyderabad, told businessline.

In a keenly contested poll, over 3.15 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

A voter poses after casting his vote in the Telangana Assembly election | Photo Credit: Kurmanath KV

The Election Commission has imposed Section 144 across the State to ensure no crowds are gathered in politically sensitive areas.

