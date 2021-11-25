National

Telangana Assembly Speaker tested positive for Covid-19

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 25, 2021

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has been admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) at Gachibowli after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

He requested all those who met him in the last few days to go for a testing.

Incidentally, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekar Rao, and several Ministers and legislators attended the wedding of the Speaker’s grand daughter early this week.

Published on November 25, 2021

Telangana
