Ever since its formation in 2014, Telangana has so far attracted investments of ₹2.65-lakh crore, providing jobs to 17.77 lakh jobs. During the period, the IT exports went up to ₹1.83-lakh crore from ₹ 57,258 crore in 2014, resulting in the increase in the number of IT employees to 8.27 lakh now, from 3.23 lakh in 2014, according to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a gathering to mark the completion of nine years of the formation of the State at the newly-built Secretariat on Friday, he said the State’s focus on irrigation projects helped it to provide irrigation facility to 75 lakh acres.

“We are going provide assured water to another 50 lakh acres. This will help us achieve the target of providing irrigation to 1.25 crore acres,” he said.

Per capita income

The per capita income of the State went up to ₹3.17 lakh from ₹1.24 lakh at the formation of the State in 2014. The GSDP (gross State domestic product) went up to ₹12.93-lakh crore as against ₹5.05 -lakh crore in 2014.

“Now, withstanding the devastating impacts of Covid-19 and demonetisation, our GSDP went up by more than one-and-half times as we enter the 10th year of the formation of the State,” he said.

The State witnessed a turnaround in the sectors like irrigation, industry and power, which were neglected for over 60 years in the undivided State rule, he said

The State government has announced 21-day festivities across Telangana, celebrating growth in various sectors.

Power sector turnaround

“The power sector was in the dumps before the formation of the State, resulting in non-availability of power to agriculture and industrial sectors. We have made significance improvement within a few years and we are able to provide free power to farmers and uninterrupted power to the industry and regular consumers,” he said.

“We could increase the installed capacity to 18,453 MW now from 7,78 MW in 2014. During the period, the installed capacity of solar power has gone up to 5,741 MW from 74 MW,” he said.

“The 4,0000-MW Yadadri Ultra Mega Power Plant at Damaracharla is in the final stage of completion,” he said.

Schemes

To mark the occasion, he announced a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh people belonging to profession-based castes. “We are going to distribute four lakh acres of podu lands (shifting cultivation lands) to 1.50 lakh tribal farmers. They will get assistance under the Rythu Bandhu (₹10,000 an acre per year),” he said.

For women, he announced ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, which seeks to provide ₹3 lakh to eligible women for construction of houses. “We are going to allocate ₹12,000 crore for this scheme,” he said.