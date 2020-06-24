Telangana attracts investments worth 1.96-lakh cr over past five years

Khabri: Stories with a difference
Telangana has attracted total investments of ₹1,96,404 crore with ₹45,848-crore investments in the pipeline that has the potential to create employment for 83,000 people across various sectors.
The Telangana Government’s TS-iPass initiative, which contributed to Ease of Doing Business (EODB), has attracted cumulative investments of ₹1,96,404 crore over the past five years.
TS-iPass has helped create employment for about 13.90 lakh people. About 75 per cent of the total approved industries (9,021 out of 12,021) have already commenced operations, according to the report released by Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao.
The State achieved an 8.2 per cent y-o-y growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices (2011-2012)and 12.6 per cent at current prices, compared to the national average of 5.0 per cent y-o-y growth at constant prices and 7.5 per cent at current prices.
Telangana recorded a per-capita income of ₹2,28,216 compared to the national average of ₹1,34,432 at current prices.
Significantly, Hyderabad topped the country’s office space market in the second half of 2019, with transactions worth 8.9 million square feet compared to 7 million sq.ft for Bengaluru, according to Knight Frank. And as per JLL’s 2019 overview update, Hyderabad has the highest level of net office absorption space in India with about 10.5 m sq.ft (+330 per cent) being taken up by various investors setting up units/expansion in Telangana.
Hyderabad continues to dominate as a major hub for life sciences and pharma sectors, contributing more than 35 per cent to national pharma production. With 800-plus pharma, biotech and medical technology companies in the State, Telangana is seeking to provide a further boost to the sector.
Genome Valley now houses 200 global and national companies with a workforce of 10,000. The Centre has granted the status of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), and its master-plan and infrastructure plan have been completed and the TS Pollution Control Board has accorded Consent for Establishment (CFE) to the project.
According to the report, the State Medical Devices Park has attracted 25 companies, and Telangana secured an in-principle approval from Department of Pharmaceuticals for setting up a bio-compatibility test centre.
Operations commenced at 7 integrated cold chain projects and one mega food park at an investment of ₹300 crore, and the State has an investment pipeline of ₹3,000 crore in the food-processing sector.
Amazon has opened a large delivery centre spread across 20,000 sq.ft in Gachibowli, and has 90 delivery stations and three fulfilment centres in Hyderabad with 3.2 million cubic ft storage space. It inaugurated its largest company-owned campusworldwide in Hyderabad that is spread over 9.5 acres with the facility to house 15,000 employees.
While OnePlus has opened its global R&D centre in Hyderabad, Walmart inaugurated its fourth store in the State at Warangal (after Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad) and the store will add 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.
