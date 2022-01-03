Telangana begins vaccinating teens

The Telangana Government has opened Covid-19 vaccination centres at 1,014 public hospitals across the State exclusively for children in the age group of 15-18 years.

Kicking off the vaccination drive for children here on Monday, Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the second dose will be given after a gap of four weeks.

He asked the residents of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 12 other municipal corporations to book slots for vaccination for their children on the COWIN portal.

“In other places, the eligible children can walk into the designated health centres to get the jab. We will give the vaccines only in the presence of parents or teachers,” he said.

He directed the teachers and college management to ensure their students take the vaccine.

“The students can produce their birth certificate, Aadhar card or school/college ID for registering their names,” he said.

The State, which has achieved 100 per cent delivery of the first dose, estimates that there are about 23 lakh children, who are eligible for the Covid vaccination.

The State has administered the first dose to 2.79 crore people, while 1.91 crore people have got both the doses. In all, the State has completed administering 4.70 crore doses so far.