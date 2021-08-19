Telangana bids to make Hyderabad 100% Covid-vaccinated in next 10-15 days

The Telangana Government is seeking to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent Covid-vaccinated city over the next 10-15 days.

As part of this move, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar suggested that the Health officials and field staff should work in close coordination to make all the colonies in the city 100 per cent vaccinated.

Speaking at a workshop on Thursday held at the BRKR Bhavan along with the Secretary, Department of Medical Health, GHMC Commissioner, and Collectors of four districts under GHMC among others, he instructed Medical and Municipal Staff to survey every household and vaccinate all the eligible people above 18 years.

Good response

He wanted the vaccination drive be carried out on a mission mode and stated that the ongoing mobile vaccination programme has received good response in GHMC.

The Chief Secretary suggested the vaccination teams should be formed colony-wise with manpower and material to vaccinate all those who are yet to be covered.