Telangana budget session to begin from March 6

The Telangana Government has issued a notification convening the Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council which will commence on March 6.

State Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan will address the joint session of the Assembly for the first time after taking over as Governor.

According to indications, the State Budget, which is at advanced stage of preparations, is likely to be presented on March 8.

In the week gone by, State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held detailed review meetings on the budget for 2020-2021 to provide the right direction and make it realistic aligning with the toned down budget of 2019-2020 and current estimates.

The State had seen dip in tax collections due to general slowdown in the first two quarters of the current fiscal, which was attributed to the general economic slowdown in the country. However, as per early indications, the tax collections have improved in the past couple of months.

The State Chief Minister had presented a Budget of ₹1.36 lakh crore and, as per estimates, this estimate would almost be achieved.

Apart from various allocations, the State Government is likely to make provision for power subsidy to the farm sector.

During the session, some of the pending Bills such as the new Revenue Act and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act may be considered. But if the session is short, the Government may consider convening a separate brief Assembly session to pass these Bills.