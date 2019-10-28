Telangana bus utility strike enters 23rd day, TSRTC conductor ends life

Neeraja, a 31-year-old woman conductor working at the TSRTC's Sattupalli Depot, committed suicide, triggering fresh protests by the striking RTC employees in Khammam and Sattupalli towns.

The woman conductor was reportedly under severe stress with fears of losing her job worrying her in the last few days.

She had been actively participating in the 23-day strike. The striking employees demand the merger of the Corporation with the Government, a revision in pay scales, buy more buses, reduction of tax on diesel consumed by the corporation and filling up the vacancies.

The maiden attempt to break the ice last week as the talks between the RTC management failed after the latter walked out.

The leaders of the Joint Action Committee of TSRTC alleged that the officials had pruned their list of demands, leaving out the crucial merger demand.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao Government initiated the process after the High Court directed the State Government to do facilitate dialogue and resolve the issue.