Telangana Cabinet to discuss lockdown on Tuesday

With the Covid-19 cases continue to grow, the Telangana Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether imposition of lockdown is warranted.

The Cabinet meet, which will begin at 2 pm on May 11, will take a call on imposition of lockdown. The State Government had imposed night curfew for the last three weeks.

As many as 32 patients died due to the viral infection, while 4,826 new positive cases were reported on testing 65,923 samples in the State on Monday evening.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently said that imposition of lockdown at this juncture could adversely impact the financial position by disrupting economic activity.

There, however, are demands from different quarters that called for lockdown in the State. Almost all the neighbouring States are under either partial or complete lockdown.

“There are reports that suggest that despite certain States imposing the lockdown, there is no decrease in the cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown,” a Chief Minister’s statement said.

“The State cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of a lockdown and see if there will be an adverse impact on the paddy procurement process,” it said.