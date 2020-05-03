Telangana Cabinet to meet on May 5 to finalise lockdown future

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Telangana Sate Cabinet is slated to hold a meeting on May 5 to discuss the Cornavirus pandedmic situation and take a call on how to go about the ongoing lockdown.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced extension of lockdown by two more weeks from May 3 to May 17.
The Cabinet, chaired by State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, convened on May 5 at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-cum-office, is expected to finalise the next move on the lockdown and the way forward in terms of relaxation for some segments.
The State Chief Minister at the Cabinet meeting held on April 19 decided to extend the lockdown till May 7, while the Centre had announced the lockdown till May 3. He had also made it clear that a follow up decision will be taken on May 5.
Apart from taking a call on extension of the lockdwon period and relaxation if any in various zones as announced by the Centre, the Chief Minister has also directed officials to prepare a report on the current state of the agriculture sector and future course of action. The State Government is planning to come out with a policy framework for agriculture sector.
According to the Chief Minister, “In the past, there was no availability of adequate irrigation water for the farmers. Now the situation has drastically changed in the State. Water for irrigation is reaching every nook and corner of the State. Due to 24-hour power supply, cultivation is taking place under the borewells too. If farmers are provided with right guidance they can have profitable agriculture. We will bring about changes in the cultivation methods, selection of the crops, use of fertilisers, marketing of the produce. The new Agriculture Policy in the State should work in this direction.”
Paddy is being cultivated in a big way in the State. Farmers are going in for the coarse variety, as the cultivation period is less. But majority of people are eating only fine variety rice. This fine variety is in great demand in other States and countries too. Now that we have water facility for irrigation, farmers should cultivate more fine rice variety and they should be educated on the matter,” the CM said.
Since it was decided to construct additional godowns with a capacity of 40 lakh tonnes, the CM instructed the officials to identify the lands and wanted cold storage facility be incorporated in the proposed godowns.
The State finances have been hit due to lockdown with tax collections dwindling. The revenues have significantly come down necessitating the State to resort to market borrowings. Apart from raising funds through market borrowings, the State has also requested the centre to bring in flexibility in Fiscal responsibility and Budget Management so that it could raise more funds during the current crisis period. The State Cabinet is likely to decide on the State finances.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...