Telangana Cabinet to take a call on lockdown on Saturday

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 18, 2021

Earlier, the lockdown imposed on May 12 is to end on June 20.

The Telangana Cabinet will meet at 2 pm on Saturday to take a call on the lockdown in the State. Sources in the Government said that the lockdown restrictions are likely to be relaxed further.

The lockdown imposed on May 12 after the second wave hit a peak, is to end on June 20.

The Cabinet will also discuss the kharif season, hydel power generation and lifting of Godavari water to various irrigation projects.

